Bengaluru Water Crisis, a Wake Up Call For Chennai

Chennai: Bengaluru water crisis can be termed as a wake up call for southern state Chennai. According to a study by Anna University and IIT-Madras, the gap between demand and water supply in Chennai is set to surge to nearly 466 mld by 2030 and the variance would broaden further in the next few decades, signaling need for effective and integrated interventions to cut back unfulfilled demand.

Utilizing the Water Evaluation And Planning (WEAP) model, the study forecasted a broadening gap between water demand and supply, reaching 466 million litres per day (mld) by 2030.

The issue of water scarcity is made worse by variables including population growth, urbanization, and variations in rainfall patterns, said the study by the Anna University.

With climate change, unpredictable rain and population increase, water demand will double by 2030 in Chennai, according to another undertaken by IIT-M study, which suggest the usage of tertiary treated wastewater.

The study by Anna University and IIT-Madras stated that by 2030, the water demand in Chennai with an area of nearly 1,189 sq.km is expected to be around 2,365 million litres a day (mld) with a gap of 466 mld in water supply.

The study emphasized how urgently integrated and resilient water management techniques are needed to meet the impending problem. It was published in the Journal of Water Infrastructure by the International Water Association.

There is increasing disparity between limited sources and ever-increasing demand, revealed the study. The city is estimated to receive a supply of 1,988 mld by 2040 and 2,049 mld by 2050.

The unfulfilled demand is further expected to grow to nearly 717.5 mld by 2040 and a substantial 962 mld by 2050, said P.V.Razi Sadath, one of the researchers.

Bengaluru Water Crisis Hit Businesses

According to recent reports by Reuters, Bengaluru water crisis has has hit businesses including factories, restaurants, global companies etc.

Severe water shortage in the city has affected the production at the factories, triggered restaurant water bills.

Silicon Valley's multinational corporations are pressurized with employees unusual demands due to water scarcity at the offices.

According to Reuters, 'Silicon Valley's employees are skipping working hours to chase water tankers.

At present, the city is experiencing water scarcity due to weak southwest monsoons rains. This has led to failure in refilling depleting ground water and the Cauvery River basin reservoirs.

Amid the increasing water crisis in Bengaluru, private water tankers have been charging people exorbitant prices for the service. On receiving several complaints, the Karnataka government has fixed a price cap for these tankers. The updates prices are fixed on quantity of water as well as distance the truck has to cover for delivery.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, along with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and cabinet ministers, conducted a meet on Tuesday to address the acute shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru, amid reports of depleted water sources in numerous villages.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that around 3000 borewells in Bengaluru have dried up, expressing alarm about the situation.

He added that even the borewell at his own house had run dry.

