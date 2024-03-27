Chennai: 24 Persons Arrested for Selling IPL Tickets in Black

Advertisement

Chennai: The Chennai city police on Wednesday arrested 24 persons for allegedly engaging in selling IPL cricket matches tickets in the black market, according to the media reports.

The police teams seized 83 tickets worth more than Rs 2 lakh and an amount of Rs 18,000 cash from the apprehended persons, as per media reports.

The IPL cricket match was held between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Chepauk stadium on Tuesday night.