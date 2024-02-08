Advertisement

Chennai: The city’s metro authorities have decided to ease traffic congestion along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) by relocating the entry and exit points of the elevated metro stations currently under construction along the OMR corridor, as per reports on Wednesday january 10 .

This decision, according to reports released on Wednesday, January 10th, involves repositioning the access points from their original placement between the main road and service lane to the side of the road. Acquiring land along the OMR route is necessary to accommodate these new entry structures.

Advertisement

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) aims to shift these access points to prevent encroachment upon the road space, ensuring there is no potential reduction in the road's overall width in the future.

Reports indicate that the OMR line project encompasses the construction of 20 elevated metro stations spread across a 20-kilometre distance from Taramani to Siruseri Sipcot. Initially, each station was planned to have two entry and exit points. However, after extensive discussions by CMRL authorities, the decision to relocate these access points was made, prioritising the preservation of road space and the smooth flow of future traffic.

Advertisement

Currently, construction activities are actively underway to complete the pillars and viaducts, particularly in the stretch between Taramani and Sholinganallur. Anticipated progress suggests that most barricades along OMR will be removed by mid-2024, facilitating smoother traffic movement. Nevertheless, construction efforts for station structures atop the elevated line will persist. The completion of the entire 20-kilometre OMR corridor is slated for 2026.

The operationalization of the OMR line is contingent upon finalising the elevated line near Adambakkam on corridor-5. A critical aspect of this operational plan involves servicing trains operating on the OMR line at the Poonamallee depot on corridor-4. Consequently, logistical considerations entail potential train crossings from corridor-5 to corridor-4.

Advertisement

Further, Media reports state that corridor-3 houses a depot at Madhavaram, yet its distance may pose logistical challenges for transporting trains back for maintenance post-service hours.