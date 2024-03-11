Chennai-Mysuru Route to Have 2nd Vande Bharat Train from Apr 5: PM Modi to Flag off Train on Mar 12 | Image: Republic

Chennai: There is good news for people travelling between Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Mysuru in Karnataka. The Southern Railway Board has flagged of the operation of a new Vande Bharat Train between Mysuru and Dr MGR Chennai Central with effect from April 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the service on Tuesday, March 12. The second Vande Bharat train will run until Bengaluru on April 4.

The regular service of Train No. 20663/20664 Mysuru — Dr MGR Chennai Central — Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (Except Wednesday) will run between Dr MGR Chennai Central - SMVT Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central up to 04" April 2024 (Thursday) Accordingly, Train No. 20664 will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17.00 hrs on and from 14th March, 2024 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 21.25 hrs, the same day

Taking to X, the Southern Railway Board said, “The Railway Board has approved the operation of a new #VandeBharat Train between #Mysuru and Dr MGR Chennai Central. Get ready for a seamless and exhilarating journey connecting these vibrant cities. ”

Get ready for a seamless and exhilarating journey connecting these vibrant cities. #Chennai #SouthernRailway #VandeBharatExpress pic.twitter.com/uzjs9TTdHD — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) March 11, 2024

In return direction, Train No. 20663 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 07.50 hrs on and from 14 March, 2024 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.25 hrs, the same day

Meanwhile, from April 5, the new train will depart Mysuru at 6 am to reach Chennai Central at 12.25 pm. While returning, the train will depart from Chennai Central at 5 pm to reach Mysuru at 11:20 pm, as per RN Singh, General Manager, Southern Railways.

The stations between Chennai Central and Mysuru will be Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Krishnarajapuram, KSR Bengaluru, and Mandya.