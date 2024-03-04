English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:13 IST

Chennai on Alert: 5-Tier Security in Place Ahead of PM Modi's Visit; 15000 Personnel Deployed

PM Modi will address a public meeting at YMCA Ground at Nandanam in Chennai on Monday evening.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
BREAKING: PM Modi to Contest Lok Sabha Polls from Varanasi Seat, Announces BJP
PM Modi during a road show | Image:PTI/File
PM Modi's Chennai's Visit: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on Monday, March 4, the security arrangements have been heightened across the city.  PM Modi will address a public meeting at YMCA ground, Nandanam on Monday evening. 

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, the Chennai Police has made 5 layered elaborate security arrangements and over 15,000 security personnel have been deployed in the city including officers. 

“5 layered elaborate security arrangements have been made involving 15,000 Police officers and personnel,” said the Police. 

The Chennai Police have set up check points at several intersections of the city and surveillance are underway at all strategic locations. “Elaborate security arrangements including intensive checking and surveillance at all strategic locations are underway,” the police statement said. 

Drones Banned in Chennai 

The Police has also banned drones and unmanned aerial vehicle in wake of PM Modi's visit. “Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are banned to fly within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction from 01.03.2024 to 29.04.2024,” the Police said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar on March 4-6 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 110,600 crore.

 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:13 IST

