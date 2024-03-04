Chennai on Alert: 5-Tier Security in Place Ahead of PM Modi's Visit; 15000 Personnel Deployed

Advertisement

PM Modi's Chennai's Visit: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on Monday, March 4, the security arrangements have been heightened across the city. PM Modi will address a public meeting at YMCA ground, Nandanam on Monday evening.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, the Chennai Police has made 5 layered elaborate security arrangements and over 15,000 security personnel have been deployed in the city including officers.

Advertisement

“5 layered elaborate security arrangements have been made involving 15,000 Police officers and personnel,” said the Police.

The Chennai Police have set up check points at several intersections of the city and surveillance are underway at all strategic locations. “Elaborate security arrangements including intensive checking and surveillance at all strategic locations are underway,” the police statement said.

Advertisement

Drones Banned in Chennai

The Police has also banned drones and unmanned aerial vehicle in wake of PM Modi's visit. “Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are banned to fly within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction from 01.03.2024 to 29.04.2024,” the Police said.

Advertisement

🌟 Hon'ble Prime Minister will attend a public meeting on 04.03.2024 at YMCA ground, Nandanam in Chennai.



🌟 CoP, GCP conducted a special security review meeting with ACsoP, JCsoP and DCsoP.



🌟 5 layered elaborate security arrangements have been made involving 15,000 Police… pic.twitter.com/4Idw0X1plg — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) March 3, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar on March 4-6 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 110,600 crore.