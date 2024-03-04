Chennai: Police Releases Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Visit Today

Advertisement

Chennai: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit in Chennai on evening of Monday, March 4, 2024 to participate in a public meeting at YMCA Nanadanam at 5 PM, Greater Chennai Police has issued a traffic advisory on Sunday.

Political party leaders and party people are expected to attend the meeting, said the traffic police.

The traffic police cautioned the road users that traffic slow down is likely to occur during the Prime Minister's visit to Chennai on the roads surrounding the function venue, from Anna Salai YMCA, Nandanam to Anna flyover between 12 pm to 8 pm.

#Traffic #Alert



🔖 The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India will be visiting Chennai to participate in the Public Meeting to be held at 04.03.2024 on YMCA Nandanam at 1700 hrs.



🔖 Political party leaders and party people are expected to attend the meeting.



🔖 Road users are… pic.twitter.com/a5SI6El5Zf — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) March 3, 2024

Traffic mild congestion is likely to occur on the surrounding roads especially from Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET junction and 100 feet road, the traffic police added.

Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journey to avoid these roads and take an alternative route to reach their destination, stated the traffic police.



The Commercial vehicles will be restricted in the below mentioned roads from 12 pm to 8 pm intermittently ahead of PM Modi's visit

Madyakailash to Halda Junction

Indira Gandhi Road Pallavaram to Kathipara Junction

Mount Poonnamallee road Ramapuram to Kathipara Junction

Ashok Pillar to Kathipara Junction

Vijayanagar Junction to Concord Junction (Guindy)

Anna Statue to Mount Road

Teynampet, Nandanamn Gandhi Mandapam Road.

Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journey accordingly to reach their destination, stated the traffic police.

PM Modi to Address Public Meeting at YMCA ground in Chennai Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public event in Chennai on Monday which will be his fourth event in Tamil Nadu in a week.

PM Modi will witness the commencement of the core loading of an indigenous nuclear reactor at Kalpakkam ahead of his participation in a public rally at Nandanam.

PM Modi at Kalpakkam will see the commencement of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MW capacity, which is developed by the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

PM Modi is scheduled to speak regarding the schemes which are implemented by the Centre, informed Tamil Nadu BJP Yuva Morcha president Vinoj P Selvam.

A part of of the organizing committee for the Prime Minister's event at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam in Chennai, he said that Prime Minister has "extreme affinity" towards Tamil.

"His love for Tamil is revealed when he narrates couplets from Thirukkurral, even when he travels abroad," he added.

To ensure PM Modi's secure visit in the southern state, a five tie-security mechanism is in place with as many as 15,000 police personnel, including officers.

As part of security arranegements, the Chennai police has banned the drones flying and unmanned ariel vehicles within its jurisdiction till April 29. The Chennai police has declared strict action against the violators.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made at YMCA ground in Nandanam, Chennai International Airport and nearby areas. Searches are being carried out at lodges and hotels in Chennai. Additional vehicle frisking at important junctions and beefed up security at railway stations and bus terminals have been ensured.

PM Modi 10-day visit to 12 states and Union Territories Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024



Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, 2024. the Prime Minister is on a 10-day visit to 12 states and union territories across the nation. He is scheduled to attend 29 inaugurations and laying foundation stone programmes.

Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works which will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives. https://t.co/dNp6tLs26e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2024

PM began his journey from Telangana, where inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹62,000 crore at a public programme in Adilabad. The foundation stone laying ceremony was followed by a public address. The projects related to power, rail and road sector.

Next, he will address a public meeting and will witness the commencement of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Chennai and will depart for Hyderabad.



