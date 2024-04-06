×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2023 at 21:49 IST

Chennai police to launch hi-tech drone unit soon

Drones equipped with hi-tech cameras and powered by Artificial Intelligence would form part of an exclusive 'police drone unit' set to be launched soon, the Greater Chennai police on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police
Image: Chennai police to launch hi-tech drone unit (Representative) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Drones equipped with hi-tech cameras and powered by Artificial Intelligence would form part of an exclusive 'police drone unit' set to be launched soon, the Greater Chennai police on Saturday.

The unit to be launched shall comprise six swift action surveillance drones, a heavy-lift multirotor drone and two long range surveillance drones, they said adding they have a range of 5-10 kilometers.

The drones have multiple uses, like assessing crowd for management purpose and identifying accused using 'facial recognition feature.' The drones with features ranging from Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to thermal cameras are expected to help authorities in more than one way. Taking an appropriate decision by precisely monitoring the ground situation and using them even during night are among the uses.

Launch of apps for use by police authorities including one to tackle/prevent cyber crimes are on the cards, a senior police officer said. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2023 at 21:49 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara's operations

an hour ago
Shubman, Tanmay Bhat, and Ed Sheeran

Gill bitter about exit

an hour ago
Punjab Kings Batsman Shashank Singh

PBKS rising stars

2 hours ago
Snehashish Ganguly

Bengal Pro T20

2 hours ago
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

3 hours ago
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

3 hours ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

3 hours ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

3 hours ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

3 hours ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

4 hours ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

4 hours ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

4 hours ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

4 hours ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

4 hours ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

4 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

4 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

4 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News11 hours ago

  2. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News11 hours ago

  4. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo