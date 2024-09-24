sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Parts of Chennai to Face 5-Hr Powercut Today: Check List of Areas and Timings

Published 08:07 IST, September 24th 2024

Parts of Chennai to Face 5-Hr Powercut Today: Check List of Areas and Timings

Chennai powercut: The power supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM to facilitate necessary maintenance work aimed at enhancing service reliability.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Powercut
Chennai powercut: The power supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM to facilitate necessary maintenance work aimed at enhancing service reliability. | Image: AI image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:07 IST, September 24th 2024