Tamil Nadu, Chennai Rain LIVE: After witnessing waterlogged streets, disrupted travel operations, and closure of offices, schools, and colleges as heavy rain lashes in Tamil Nadu, today's weather is expected to be a mix of partly cloud skies and a chance of light moderate rain. As per weather agencies, Chennai is expected to witness an atmosphere with scattered clouds and a little drizzle. The capital city on Monday experienced heavy rain which led to a huge traffic rush in several areas. Schools and colleges were shut down in areas like Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Villuppuram, and Cuddalore were closed. The Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai or also known as IMD Tamil Nadu issued an ‘Orange’ alert for the state amid heavy rainfall.

Dry Spells or Light in Rain in Chennai Today:

Today, January 9, as per the weather agencies, the weather is expected to be a mix of partly clouds with skies with a chance of light to moderate rainfall in some areas. The weather agency added that rainfall is likely to prevail in areas around the Delta South Tamil Nadu and some parts of West Tamil Nadu.

The IMD Tamil Nadu on its X account shared the weather bulletin showing the likely rain-affected areas. As per the bulletins, thunderstorms with Light to Moderate rain are very likely to prevail over isolated places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and other adjoining districts.

However, for January 10, the forecast states a continuation of partly cloud conditions with a little possibility of rain.

This comes as torrential rains lashed Chennai on Monday, January 8.

Chennai Rain Update: Smooth Bus Operations:

As per media sources, the city will host smooth bus operations on Tuesday. Almost 115 buses departing from Salem New Bus Station heading to Erode, Karur, Chennai, Trichy, and Coimbatore are all operating as usual with no disturbance.

