Chennai Rains: City Braces For Two Days Of Power Cut Amid Deluge | Image: PTI/representative

Chennai: Chennai residents are set to experience power cuts on Wednesday (November 27) and Thursday (November 28) due to maintenance work by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The five-hour power shutdown will last from 9 am to 2 pm each day, affecting several areas across the city.

The scheduled maintenance comes as Chennai battles heavy rains triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm Fengal.

Power Cut Areas for November 27

These areas in Chennai are without power on Wednesday:

Sudalai Muthu Street, Thideer Nagar, TH Road Part, North Terminal Road, Cheriyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Ashok Nagar, Butchammal Street, Desiyan Nagar, Balakrishnan Street, Nagooran Thottam, Dhanapal Nagar, Fishing Harbour, Veeraragavan Street, Venkatesan Ali Street, Erusappa Mestry Street, AE Koil Street, Poondithangammal Street, Othavadai Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, Varadharajan Street, Gandhi Street, Village Street, Mettu Street, Sivan Nagar, Cross Road, Jeeva Nagar, Mangammal Thottam, AE Koil Street, MPT Quarters, Pudhu Nagar, Arroon Ullasa City, Shanthi Colony, Balaji Garden, Bye Pass Road.

Power Cut Areas for November 28

These areas will experience power cuts on Thursday:

Part of MRC Nagar, parts of Foreshore Estate, parts of Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Ranj Meyiammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, South Canal Bank Road.

Cyclonic Storm Fengal to Bring Heavy Rain

Cyclone Fengal is now about 670 kilometers away from Chennai and is moving closer to the coast. The storm is expected to bring heavy rains to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with district officials to prepare for the cyclone. He instructed them to relocate people living in vulnerable areas to safer places and assured that the government is ready to handle the situation.