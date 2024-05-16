Power supply will be suspended in the areas surrounding Pattabiram Sub Station, Thandurai, and Sekkadu. | Image:PTI

Chennai: Due to maintenance work and erection of a power transformer, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Friday (May 17). Power supply will be suspended in the areas surrounding Pattabiram Sub Station, Thandurai, and Sekkadu from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 12 pm. Supply will be restored before 12 pm if the works are completed as scheduled, it added.

The affected areas include:- Pattabiram, Thandurai, Iyyappan Nagar, Sekkadu, Gopalapuram East and West, Thendral Nagar, Mullai Nagar, South Bazar, Vallalar Nagar, Venkatapuram, Anna Nagar, C.T.H. Road, Charles Nagar, Drivers Colony, Modern City, Kamarajapuram, Sasthri Nagar, I.A.F. Road, and all other surrounding areas.

