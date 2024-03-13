×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Chennai: No Water Supply on March 15 in Some Areas of South Part of City

Few Greater Chennai Corporation zones and some parts of Tambaram Municipal corporation will not receive piped water supply on March 15-16.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Water Supply
Chennai: No Water Supply on March 15 in Some Areas of South Part of City | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Residents of Chennai will face inconvenience on March 15-16 as areas falling under Greater Chennai Corporation zones 11 to 14 and some parts of Tambaram Municipal corporation will not receive piped water supply. 

The water supply will be affected as Chennai metrowater is carrying out interconnection work at the 150 mld desalination plant, Nemmeli. 

Advertisement

According to a statement, drinking water supply to localities like Velchery, alandur, Nolambur, pallikaranai, Valasaravakkam abnd Madipakkam wil be affected. 

Water supply at the Southern suburbs like Pallavaram, Anakaputhur and Pammal will be affected between 2 pm on March 15 and 2 am on March 16. 

Advertisement

The press release added that residents may store water in advance and book water spply online at  at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in/ for immediate requirements. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

4 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

8 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

8 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

13 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

15 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

16 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

17 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

17 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

20 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

22 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

23 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

24 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

24 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

25 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

25 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

29 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

30 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo