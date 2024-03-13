Chennai: No Water Supply on March 15 in Some Areas of South Part of City | Image: Social Media

Advertisement

Chennai: Residents of Chennai will face inconvenience on March 15-16 as areas falling under Greater Chennai Corporation zones 11 to 14 and some parts of Tambaram Municipal corporation will not receive piped water supply.

The water supply will be affected as Chennai metrowater is carrying out interconnection work at the 150 mld desalination plant, Nemmeli.

Advertisement

According to a statement, drinking water supply to localities like Velchery, alandur, Nolambur, pallikaranai, Valasaravakkam abnd Madipakkam wil be affected.

Water supply at the Southern suburbs like Pallavaram, Anakaputhur and Pammal will be affected between 2 pm on March 15 and 2 am on March 16.

Advertisement

The press release added that residents may store water in advance and book water spply online at at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in/ for immediate requirements.

