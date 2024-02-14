Chennai: Massive Hike in Water Tariff Regardless of Limited Supply, Says Thiruneermalai Residents

Advertisement

Chennai: A massive hike in the water tariff in the Tambaram Corporation has caused great inconvenience to the residents of the Thiruneermalai, as per media reports. A monthly hike in the tariff from Rs 50 to Rs 100 has caught the residents by surprise, according to the media reports.

The concerns of the residents were reportedly exacerbated after the residents of Thiruneermalai panchayat were allegedly asked to pay the increased water charges retrospectively from the year 2017.

Notably, Thiruneermalai panchayat was merged with the Tambaram corporation in 2021.

Residents of Ward 31 in Tambaram corporation reportedly alleged that tariff hike was imposed on them even though they were not assigned a water supply line, as per media reports.

According to the media reports, residents alleged that officials claimed that the resolution of the hike in tariff was passed in 2017, but not implemented, when Thirumeermalai was a panchayat. The resident claimed that they were unaware of the resolution, as per the media reports

Council members of Tambaram Corporation, meanwhile, insist that the tariff increase was applied consistently throughout the corporation. Such claims are unfounded, according to a ruling party councillor who spoke with a media outlet and the extra fees levied might be arrear tariff. Residents of different zones, however, who spoke with the media outlet, claimed they were unaware of or misinformed about the tariff increase.

A senior corporation official told the media outlet that the allegations of the resident are fake and that the work of facilitating the water connections are being carried out on the go and will be completed soon.