English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Chennai: Massive Hike in Water Tariff Regardless of Limited Supply, Says Thiruneermalai Residents

A monthly hike in the tariff from Rs 50 to Rs 100 has caught the Thiruneermalai residents by surprise, according to the media reports.

Digital Desk
Mumbai: Water Cuts Likely In Coming Days As Stock Dips By Half
Chennai: Massive Hike in Water Tariff Regardless of Limited Supply, Says Thiruneermalai Residents | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: A massive hike in the water tariff  in the Tambaram Corporation has caused great inconvenience to the residents of the Thiruneermalai, as per media reports. A monthly hike in the tariff from Rs 50 to Rs 100 has caught the residents by surprise, according to the media reports. 

The concerns of the residents were reportedly exacerbated after the residents of Thiruneermalai panchayat  were allegedly asked to pay the increased water charges retrospectively from the year 2017. 

Advertisement

Notably, Thiruneermalai panchayat was merged with the Tambaram corporation in 2021.

Residents of Ward 31 in Tambaram corporation reportedly alleged that tariff hike was imposed on them even though they were not assigned a water supply line, as per media reports. 

Advertisement

According to the media reports, residents alleged that officials claimed that the resolution of the hike in tariff was passed in 2017, but not implemented, when Thirumeermalai was a panchayat. The resident claimed that they were unaware of the resolution, as per the media reports 

Council members of Tambaram Corporation, meanwhile, insist that the tariff increase was applied consistently throughout the corporation. Such claims are unfounded, according to a ruling party councillor who spoke with a media outlet and the extra fees levied might be arrear tariff. Residents of different zones, however, who spoke with the media outlet, claimed they were unaware of or misinformed about the tariff increase.

Advertisement

A senior corporation official told  the media outlet that the allegations of the resident are fake and that the work of facilitating the water connections are being carried out on the go and will be completed soon.  

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

14 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement