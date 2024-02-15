Advertisement

Chhatari: Three people were killed whereas two others sustained injuries after a bus plowed into a group of people standing on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Chhatari district on Wednesday.

The accident took place later in the evening, police said on Thursday.

The Circle Officer (CO) Ram Karan identified the deceased as Vinod (36), Ashok (35), and Rinku (25).

Two others who were injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital in Aligarh.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.

The investigation is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)

