Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Uttar Pradesh: 3 Killed, 2 Injured After Being Hit by Bus in Chhatari

3 people were killed whereas 2 others sustained injuries after a bus plowed into a group of people standing on the roadside in Chhatari.

Road accident
Image used for representational purposes. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Chhatari: Three people were killed whereas two others sustained injuries after a bus plowed into a group of people standing on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Chhatari district on Wednesday.

The accident took place later in the evening, police said on Thursday.

The Circle Officer (CO) Ram Karan identified the deceased as Vinod (36), Ashok (35), and Rinku (25).

Two others who were injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital in Aligarh.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.

The investigation is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)
 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

