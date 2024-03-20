×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured as Asbestos Roof of School Gets Ripped Off In Windstorm

At least 13 students were injured after the asbestos roof of a government school got ripped off in a windstorm and pieces of bricks fell on them in a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.
13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm. | Image:social media/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Korba: At least 13 students were injured after the asbestos roof of a government school got ripped off in a windstorm and pieces of bricks fell on them in a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at the primary school in Darripara village under Pasan police station limits when the students were having their mid-day meal, District Education Officer PP Upadhyay said.

Advertisement

Due to the strong windstorm, a portion of the asbestos roof got uprooted and pieces of the bricks of the wall fell on children causing 13 of them injuries, he said.

The students were immediately shifted to a local hospital, where eight of them were discharged after preliminary treatment, he said.

Advertisement

The remaining five were later referred to a nearby hospital in neighbouring Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district for further treatment and their condition is said to be out of danger, he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

2 minutes ago
Kolkata, on Wednesday, recorded its second lowest temperature for the month of March since 1970.

Kolkata Maximum Temp

2 minutes ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

6 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

10 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

15 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

18 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

22 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

23 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

24 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

27 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

29 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

30 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

30 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

35 minutes ago
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre's Fact Check Unit

35 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo