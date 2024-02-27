Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed in Landslide at Iron Ore Mine

Two workers were killed and two others were left trapped when a part of a big rock caved in at the site of the iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada distric

Two workers died in an iron mine in Chhattisgarh when a landslide occurred.
Two workers died in an iron mine in Chhattisgarh when a landslide occurred. | Image:PTI/ Representative
Dantewada: Two workers were killed and two others were left trapped under debris when a landslide occurred in an iron mine in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the mining area of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in the afternoon hours of Tuesday. Fourteen workers were constructing a retaining wall as a part of the Screening Plant-3 extension project of the NMDC under Kirandul police station limits, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said. A portion of a big rock caved in at the site, and four workers were trapped under it, he said.

A police team launched the rescue operation and recovered the bodies of two workers. Efforts were on to bring out the others, the official said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

