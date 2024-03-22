×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 16th, 2022 at 15:45 IST

Chhattisgarh: 2 minor boys drown in pond

Chhattisgarh: 2 minor boys drown in pond

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Raigarh, May 16 (PTI) Two minor brothers drowned while taking bath in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 9 am.

Advertisement

The deceased, identified as Shyam Sharma (12) and his brother Sagar Sharma (10), natives of Mahka village in Kharsia area, entered the village pond for a bath. They slipped into the deep waters and failed to come out, the official said.

The two were later pulled out of the pond by their relatives and taken to Kharsia hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Advertisement

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case was registered, the official said. PTI COR TKP GK GK

Advertisement

Published May 16th, 2022 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

K Kavitha

SC Denies to Bail

2 minutes ago
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results

BSEB topper verification

3 minutes ago
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity

Tennis Star Leander Paes

5 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

Eurozone fiscal stance

5 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

7 minutes ago
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor to declare Bihar Board results

BSEB Inter Results Date

8 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Startup funding slumps

8 minutes ago
Top Electoral Bonds Donor Funded MK Stalin's DMK With Rs 509 Crore, Reveals Data

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar to gain

13 minutes ago
PM Modi Bhutan Visit

PM Modi In Bhutan

14 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

14 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

23 minutes ago
BJP's poster war against AAP

BJP Poster Attack on AAP

24 minutes ago
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis at CSK

Gaikwad & Du Plessis

25 minutes ago
IT Stocks

IT stocks drop

25 minutes ago
Varun Tej in Operation Valentine

OTT: Operation Valentine

27 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

Boeing crisis

31 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Reviews

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo