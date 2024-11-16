Published 22:30 IST, November 16th 2024
Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Bastar Jungle, 2 Security Personnel Injured
At least five Maoists were killed in a massive encounter in the Abujhmad area in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region in an encounter | Image: PTI/ Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:30 IST, November 16th 2024