Published 22:20 IST, November 22nd 2024
Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam Hospitalised After His Car Meets With Accident
Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam met with an accident on Friday, while he was on his way from Kawardha to the state capital Raipur.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Chhattisgarh Minister Ramvichar Netam meets with an accident | Image: X
