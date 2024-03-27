×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 00:16 IST

Chhattisgarh: Allegedly Drunk Government School Teacher Chased Away by Students

After a video of the incident went viral, local authorities in Bastar ordered an investigation into the matter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
School
Chhattisgarh school students allegedly chased out their teacher after he arrived 'drunk'. | Image:PTI/Representative
Jagdalpur: A video has emerged on social media showing a government schoolteacher being chased out of the school by his own students for allegedly arriving in a drunken state. After said video went viral, the local Block Education Officer launched a probe into the matter, Bastar Collector Vijay Dayaram K told the media. Based on the results of the probe, further action will be taken in the matter. 

The video shows a man, presumably the schoolteacher, leaving the premises of the school on his bike as the students chased him, flinging their footwear in his direction. A report by PTI, quoting official sources, said that the video clip was of the government primary school in Pallibhata village of Bastar development block. 

The students allegedly hurled footwear at the teacher after getting fed up with his alleged habit of arriving at school in a drunken condition, they said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 00:16 IST

