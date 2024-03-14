×

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 17:58 IST

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel writes to PM, seeks probe into toilet construction during BJP rule

During the previous (BJP) government, 32 lakh toilets were constructed at a total cost exceeding Rs 4,000 crore and the state was declared as ODF in January 2018, he said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Image: PTI) | Image:self
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking investigation into the toilet construction in the state during the previous BJP government.

Despite Chhattisgarh being declared as an Open Defecation-Free (ODF) state in 2018, around 15 lakh families are yet to have access to advanced toilet facilities, he claimed.

Baghel also demanded an incentive of Rs 30,000 for toilet construction for these families instead of Rs 12,000.

In the letter, the CM highlighted the findings of the National Family Health Survey-6 (2019-21) conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which showed that 88.2 percent of urban families and 73.5 percent of rural families in Chhattisgarh have access to advanced toilet facilities.

Overall, 76.8 percent of families in the state are using advanced toilet facilities, he pointed out.

These statistics were corroborated through inspection during the recent social and economic survey conducted by the state government, Baghel said.

During the previous (BJP) government, 32 lakh toilets were constructed at a total cost exceeding Rs 4,000 crore and the state was declared as ODF in January 2018, he said.

But around 15 lakh families still lack access to advanced toilet facilities which is a matter of concern and should be investigated, he said in the letter.

There should be an independent investigation into the issue, Baghel said.

He also requested approval for the construction of toilets in the Left-Wing Extremism-affected and inaccessible areas through the gram panchayats.

Raman Singh-led BJP government was in power in the state from 2003 to 2018. 

Published August 26th, 2023 at 17:58 IST

Narendra Modi

