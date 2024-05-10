Advertisement

Raipur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday carried out multiple raids at 29 locations across 5 districts in the state in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam. The alleged scam was uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) (Which is probing the money laundering angle) last year during the Bhupesh Baghel led government in the state. Following the busting of the scam, the Chhattisgarh’s EOW and the ACB registered a case in connection with the alleged Mahadev online betting scam in March, 2024 based on a report submitted by the ED.

The law enforcement agencies issued a statement after the raids, saying, "As a part of ongoing investigation into the case, various teams of the ACB/EOW launched raids this morning in 18 places in Durg district, seven locations in Raipur, two locations in Baloda Bazar and one each in Raigarh and Kanker."

Advertisement

During the raids, several documents, electronic equipment, documents related to assets, slips related to fund transfer through Hawala, banks-related documents and other suspicious documents linked to the Mahadev online betting app were seized.

One absconding accused was arrested during the raids, says police official

In its release, the law enforcement agencies stated, "Meanwhile, Arjun Singh Yadav, an accused absconding for a long time in the case, was located in Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh and brought to the bureau office here for interrogation. He was arrested following his interrogation."

So far, the ACB and EOW have arrested seven people in the case, the officials said.

Advertisement

In the FIR registered by the ACB and the EOW in the alleged Mahadev betting app scandal, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also named along with promoters of the app namely Ravi Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agrawal and 14 others, as accused.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), among others, as well as sections 7 and 11 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018.

Advertisement

As per the FIR, Mahadev book app promoters Ravi Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agrawal created an online platform for live online betting and indulged in betting through Whatsapp, Facebook, Telegram and other social media platforms.

"The promoters conducted illegal acts of online betting through panel operators/ branch operators. They kept 70-80 per cent of illegal earnings with them and distributed the rest of the money to panel operators/ branch operators," it said.

Advertisement

Promoters and panel operators "fetched around Rs 450 crore per month through the online betting app after the (Covid) lockdown was imposed in 2020", it added.

These panel operators transferred illegal money to promoters in the UAE through various bank accounts. while several police, administrative officers and influential political persons misused their positions and acquired illegal assets in the form of protection money from the promoters of Mahadev Book App, it said.

Advertisement

Provisional attachment of many immovable properties has been done by the ED, it said.

The ED filed two chargesheets in the Mahadev app-related money laundering case in Raipur court, including against Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. It had conducted multiple raids in the case earlier.

Advertisement

The projected proceeds of crime in this case are about Rs 6,000 crore, according to the ED.

The BJP has routinely targeted former CM Baghel in the case, who has hit back claiming the ED action was part of a "political conspiracy".

