Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Chhattisgarh Express's Engine Breaks Dead End Barrier at Bilaspur Junction Railway Station | WATCH

The Chhattisgarh Express faced a mishap as its engine broke through the dead end barrier at Bilaspur Junction Railway Station on 16th Jan 2024, 11:12 PM

Rishi Shukla
Chhattisgarh Express's Engine Breaks Dead End Barrier at Bilaspur Junction Railway
Chhattisgarh Express's Engine Breaks Dead End Barrier at Bilaspur Junction Railway | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Chhattisgarh Express faced a mishap as its engine broke through the dead end barrier at Bilaspur Junction Railway Station on 16th Jan 2024, 11:12 PM. 

The incident has raised concerns about railway safety and infrastructure. While more details are still awaited, a video capturing the dramatic moment has been posted by PTI on social media platform X.

The Chhattisgarh Express, a well-known train connecting various cities, encountered an unusual incident at Bilaspur Junction Railway Station. Reports indicate that the engine of the train broke through the dead end barrier, leaving passengers at railway station in shock.

The video shared by PTI on social media platform X captures the dramatic moment when the Chhattisgarh Express's engine broke through the barrier, More details are awaited.

 

Inputs PTI

 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

