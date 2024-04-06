Updated April 6th, 2024 at 00:33 IST
Chhattisgarh: FIR Against Congress Leader For Alleged Objectionable Remark Against PM Modi
A case was registered against Congress leader Charan Das Mahant in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district for his alleged objectionable remarks about PM Modi.
Rajnandgaon: A case was registered on Friday against senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district for his alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally earlier this week.
The FIR was registered against Mahant at Kotwali Police Station here based on the complaint of the District Election Officer, a senior police officer said.
He was booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC for his alleged remarks during a public rally here on April 2, the official said.
The state BJP had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh against Mahant, accusing him of inciting Congress workers and the public to commit violence against the prime minister.
Later, Mahant in a video statement said he respected the prime minister, and his statement was misinterpreted. If anyone was hurt by it, he expressed regret, he said.
