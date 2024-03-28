Advertisement

Mahasamund, May 22 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly poaching spotted deer in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a police official said on Sunday.

Jamil Khan (48), Shakim Khan and Majid Khan, both aged 42, and Niyaz-Ud-Din alias Rangu (40), have been held after two motorcycles were intercepted under Patewa police station limits on Saturday night and a deer carcass was recovered, Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar said.



"They have confessed they hunted the animal with an air-gun in the jungles near Lohardih village. The four have told police they killed the spotted deer as its smuggling fetches high returns," the additional SP said.

"We have seized an airgun, night vision equipment, a silencer and a hunting knife from the four, who have been charged under Wildlife Protection Act and Arms Act provisions," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM