Raipur: Tunnel structures have been unearthed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur by security authorities in the region. Initial reports indicate that Naxalites were planning to carry out an attack on the Sukma-Bijapur border. Prior to the discovery, an attack on CRPF personnel was carried out by Naxals, resulting in the death of three security personnel and injuries to 15 others on Tuesday.

What is Gaza-Metro, and How Are They Similar?

The Gaza metro consists of tunnels primarily used by Hamas for various purposes. These tunnels serve as a means to transport people and goods, store rockets and ammunition, and house command and control centres away from surveillance. The construction of this underground network is seen as a strategic move by Hamas in asymmetric warfare, providing them with advantages against a more technologically advanced military like the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). It is a guerrilla tactic that enables smaller, less capable units to strike a far superior force and immediately retreat, staying hidden from sight.

The network found in Dantewada, although rudimentary, could be employed for similar purposes. Hence, there is a need for security operatives in the region to remain vigilant despite the reduction in Naxalite activities in the area.

CRPF personnel targeted in deadly assault

The attack was perpetrated by the Naxalites using Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL), homemade improvised ammunition developed by them in 2021, as the CRPF inaugurated a new camp in the remote Tekulagudem village on the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

The Maoist-dominated Bastar region, situated about 450 kilometres south of the state capital Raipur, has witnessed persistent violence.

These rocket-shaped barrels, filled with explosives, were fired during the attack, causing injuries to several personnel. The projectiles, equipped with fins for flight stability, have been a recurrent threat for the security personnel operating in the region, particularly the CRPF.

CRPF faces challenges to Establish FOBs

The incident adds to the challenges faced by the CRPF, which has encountered both fatal and non-fatal casualties while establishing forward operating bases (FOBs) in the region. The security forces retaliated effectively, with an initial assessment suggesting the elimination of around four Naxals. However, their bodies are yet to be recovered, as per reports.

According to a PTI report, the Tekulagudem village, situated in the volatile Bastar region, is under the influence of the 1st battalion of the Maoists' People's Liberation Guerrilla Army. The security situation in Chhattisgarh remains tense.

Chhattisgarh CM Pays Homage to Fallen CRPF Jawans

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai also visited the 201 Cobra CRPF Camp situated in Karanpur, Bastar district. Where he particpated in the tribute ceremony honouring the soldiers who lost their lives in the Naxal encounter at Tekalgudem village (Jagargunda police station) in Sukma district on Tuesday.

