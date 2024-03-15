×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Chhattisgarh Govt Announces 4% Hike in Dearness Allowance of State Employees

With this increase, state officials announced, the DA under the Seventh Pay Commission will reach 46 per cent and 230 per cent under the Sixth Pay Commission.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Raipur: With the Lok Sabha polls fast approaching, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Friday, made several announcements, including the decision to hike the dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees by four per cent. "We have decided to increase the DA by four per cent under the Seventh Pay Commission for state government employees and also to hike the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners by four per cent," he said. The hike will benefit 3.9 lakh state government employees and 1.2 lakh pensioners, with the changes going into effect from March 1 this year. 

With this increase, state officials announced, the DA under the Seventh Pay Commission will reach 46 per cent and 230 per cent under the Sixth Pay Commission. The hike will set back the state exchequer approximately Rs 816 crore per annum. 

Advertisement

The officers and employees of the state will also be given the last instalment of arrears under the Seventh Pay Commission, CM Sai said.

The hike aside, the CM also announced the formation of a committee to address the demands and grievances of contractual and other employees. This committee will be headed by Principal Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Niharika Barik.

Advertisement

"The five-member committee will review the demands and issues of the employees, and after holding discussions with the representatives of various employees unions, will submit its suggestions to the government," he said.

The representatives of employees' unions will also be accommodated in the committee, he said.

Advertisement

Another committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the state's Home Secretary to review the cases lodged against journalists (during the previous Congress government), Sai said.

"There were complaints that false cases were lodged against journalists and people linked to the media fraternity. The committee will review these cases and ensure justice to them. Journalists will also be appointed to this committee," he added.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B Pics Amid Rumours

a few seconds ago
Indian startups challenge Google Play Billing System

Google to face CCI probe

2 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM holds roadshow

2 minutes ago
National Vaccination Day 2024

National Vaccination Day

10 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

12 minutes ago
US Tornadoes

Tornadoes in US

20 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

20 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

20 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Gujarat BJP's Mission 26

21 minutes ago
Air India

Air India lay off

25 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

28 minutes ago
Life Insurance Company

Hike in wages

30 minutes ago
Pakistan Imran khan

PTI to protest at IMF

31 minutes ago
Arijit Singh, Bollywood

Arijit Sculpted His Voice

34 minutes ago
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

AI elevates cybersecurity

34 minutes ago
Russia US Putin Biden

Russia slams US

38 minutes ago
Supporters of Opposition parties made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

FACT CHECK: No, Pakistan-

43 minutes ago
Crude Oil

Windfall taxes hiked

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News14 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education16 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainmenta day ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo