Raipur, May 1 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government will launch 'Maati Pujan Mahaabhiyan' on Akshaya Tritya, which falls on May 3, to promote the use of cow urine and other organic materials to increase soil fertility, an official said on Sunday.

The decision, which was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the day, will also see large-scale promotion of vermi-compost instead of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, he added.

"The cabinet has approved implementation of the old pension scheme in place of the new contributory pension scheme for government employees appointed from 1 November 2004. An order in this regard was issued earlier," the official said.

In order to solve problems faced by members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in obtaining caste certificate due to ambiguities in the way the caste name is spelt, the cabinet has has decided to mention the names in English, he said.

"The cabinet has approved fee waiver for exams organized by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, and Special Junior Employee Selection Board. Moreover, for promotion from Grade IV employees to the post of Assistant Grade-III under the Commercial Tax Department, the cabinet has decided to increase the quota of promotion from 25 per cent to 50 per cent," he informed. PTI COR BNM BNM