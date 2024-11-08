Chhattisgarh: History-Sheeter Shot Dead by Police in Bhilai

Durg: A history-sheeter was shot dead by police in Bhilai city in Chhattisgarh 's Durg district on Friday, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla identified the deceased as Amit Jose (32).

"Based on a tip-off, he was spotted on a two-wheeler with an associate near Jayanti stadium. While the rider managed to flee, Jose ran towards the stadium and then opened fire on police. He was killed in retaliatory firing done in self-defence," Shukla said.

"Jose was on the run in an attempt to murder case registered in June. He had shot at and injured two persons in Sector 7. There was a reward of Rs 30,000 on his head. Jose has some 35 cases against his name, including murder, attempt to murder and loot," the SSP said.