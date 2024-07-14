sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 00:11 IST, July 14th 2024

Chhattisgarh: Govt School Hostel Inmate Impregnated and Forced to Undergo Abortion; Probe Ordered

The district collector has ordered a five-member probe panel, headed by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pakhanjur area Anjor Singh Paikra, to submit its report in two days, the official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chhattisgarh: Government School Hostel Inmate Impregnated and Forced to Undergo Abortion; Probe Ordered
Chhattisgarh: Government School Hostel Inmate Impregnated and Forced to Undergo Abortion; Probe Ordered | Image: (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:11 IST, July 14th 2024