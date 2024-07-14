Published 00:11 IST, July 14th 2024
Chhattisgarh: Govt School Hostel Inmate Impregnated and Forced to Undergo Abortion; Probe Ordered
The district collector has ordered a five-member probe panel, headed by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pakhanjur area Anjor Singh Paikra, to submit its report in two days, the official said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chhattisgarh: Government School Hostel Inmate Impregnated and Forced to Undergo Abortion; Probe Ordered | Image: (Representational)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:11 IST, July 14th 2024