Raipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,05,120 on Tuesday with the detection of 26 new cases, while no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in he state, an official said.

Meanwhile, two government schools have been shut till September 26 in Bemetara district after six students from one of them tested positive for the infection in the last few days, the district authorities said. The other school is located nearby.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,563, he said.

The count of recoveries reached 9,91,260 in the state after 9 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 17 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state declined to 297, he said.

Mahasamund recorded 5 new cases, while Korba registered 4 and Dantewada 3. Remaining cases were reported from other districts.

Fifteen out of 28 districts did not record any fresh case, he said.

With 27,383 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,28,76,650, the official said.

Meanwhile, Bemetara district Collector Bhoskar Vilas Sandipan said six students of Government Higher Secondary Girls' school in Saja town tested COVID-19 positive in antigen tests conducted till Monday and their samples have been sent for RT-PCR examination (considered more reliable).

As a precautionary measure, the school has been shut till Sunday (September 26), while a government middle school located near it has also been closed for the same period, he said.

Coronavirus tests of all students of these two schools and their primary contacts will be conducted, he added.

The Chhattisgarh government had allowed reopening of private and government schools for classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 from September 2.

Remaining classes resumed in-person study sessions from August 1 in the state with certain conditions, including 50 per cent attendance, to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,120, new cases 26, death toll 13,563, recovered 9,91,260, active cases 297, total tests 1,28,76,650. PTI TKP RSY RSY