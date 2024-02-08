Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:03 IST
Chhattisgarh: Major Tragedy Averted After CRPF Diffuses IED Planted by Naxalites Near Potkapalli
CRPF averted major tragedy by defusing 15 kg IED planted by Naxalites near the Potkapalli village.
Ronit Singh
- India
- 1 min read
Chhattisgarh: Major Tragedy Averted After CRPF Diffuses IED Planted by Naxalites Near Potkapalli | Image:ANI
Chhattisgarh: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday averted major tragedy by defusing 15 kg IED planted by Naxalites near the Potkapalli village. The IED was planted to harm the soldiers of 212 Battalion CRPF and District Force who were out on a joint operation from Camp Potakpalli of the Kistaram police station area. During Area Domination, 212 Battalion CRPF recovered the IED and took further action. More details related to the incident are awaited.
This is breaking story. More details to follow.
Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:03 IST
