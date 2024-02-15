Advertisement

Janjgir-Champa, Apr 11 (PTI) A man was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district for allegedly raping a 56-year-old mentally unwell woman and inserting a rod into her private parts, leading to her death, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of April 5 and 6, when the victim was sleeping on a bench in front of a grocery shop under Dabhara police station limits, the official said.

"Accused Kishan Yadav (31) was arrested on Thursday. The post mortem report confirmed that the woman was brutally assaulted and raped. On the night of April 5, Yadav dragged her into a nearby plot, raped her, hit her head with a stone and inserted an iron rod into her private parts," he said.

Yadav fled after abandoning the woman, who died, and he then threw his blood-stained clothes and the iron rod in the thicket near a culvert, the official said.

The clothes and iron rod have been recovered, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM