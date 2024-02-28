Mayank Chaturvedi, District Collector, Dantewada said that an investigation has been initiated to look into the matter. | Image: ANI

Raipur: At least four labourers were killed and two others sustained injuries after a portion of rock collapsed at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh, as per media reports.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Kirandul area of Dantewada district, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Four laborers died after a portion of rock caved in a mine in the Kirandul area of Dantewada district. A case has been registered by Kirandul police station and an investigation has been taken up: Mayank Chaturvedi, District Collector, Dantewada (27.02) pic.twitter.com/7dDzXlA8ym — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Mayank Chaturvedi, District Collector, Dantewada said that an investigation has been initiated to look into the matter.

Reports suggest that the three deceased victims have been identified as Bitta Bala and Nirmal Bala from West Bengal; and Tusar Bala.

The search for the fourth victim, Santosh Kumar Das is underway. He is said to be buried in the debris.

