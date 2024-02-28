Updated February 28th, 2024 at 07:48 IST
4 Dead, 2 Injured After Portion of Rock Collapses in Chhattisgarh Mine
The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Kirandul area of Dantewada district.
Raipur: At least four labourers were killed and two others sustained injuries after a portion of rock collapsed at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh, as per media reports.
The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Kirandul area of Dantewada district, news agency ANI reported.
Mayank Chaturvedi, District Collector, Dantewada said that an investigation has been initiated to look into the matter.
Reports suggest that the three deceased victims have been identified as Bitta Bala and Nirmal Bala from West Bengal; and Tusar Bala.
The search for the fourth victim, Santosh Kumar Das is underway. He is said to be buried in the debris.
