Raipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Over 13.21 lakh children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will be administered COVID-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh in a drive that begins on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said on Tuesday.

All the necessary preparations have been made to administer Corbevax vaccine to 13,21,286 children in the age group, said Dr Priyanka Shukla, the state nodal officer for COVID-19 vaccination and director of National Health Mission.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered to eligible children four weeks after they have taken the first jab. Vaccination officers of all the districts have been oriented for this, she said.

Eligible beneficiaries can register themselves on the CoWIN app to get vaccinated, the official said.

The state health department has removed the requirement of co-morbidities for people above the age of 60 for the booster dose, Dr Shukla said.

Senior citizens who have completed the nine month or 39 week period after their second dose can take the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the nearest vaccination centre by registering themselves on the CoWIN app, she said.

At present, more than 1.64 lakh vaccine doses are available in the state, the official said.

Over 1.73 crore people have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state, while 11,16,786 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated, Dr Shukla said. PTI COR ARU ARU