Chhattisgarh: Primary School Students Chase Away 'Drunk' Teacher, Throw Slippers At Him

Bastar: In a viral video that emerged on social media showed a batch of students from a primary school in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district chasing away a teacher, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, by hurling slippers at him, prompting the authorities to launch probe.

The video from Pallibhata village came to light on Tuesday following which the local Block Education Officer (BEO) launched a probe, Bastar Collector Vijay Dayaram K told reporters.

The teacher, said to be under the influence of alcohol, arrived at the school and began to abuse his students instead of teaching, claimed students. Fed up with his behaviour, the students retaliated by beating him up, forcing the teacher to flee from the school premises.

In a desperate attempt to escape the situation, the teacher quickly started his bike and sped away from the school, with students continuing to chase him and throw slippers in his direction.

Based on the initial probe, the video clip was reported of primary school in Pallibhata village of Bastar development block.