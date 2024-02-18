Advertisement

Chhattisgarh recorded 26 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which took its infection tally to 10,05,146, the state health department said.

No new fatalities on account of the pandemic were reported during the day, so the state's death toll remained unchanged at 13,563.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,283 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals while 13 others completed their home isolation.

The number of active cases stands at 300.

Mahasamund district saw the highest four new cases and Bilaspur reported three cases. No fresh cases were reported in 15 districts while eight districts including Raipur and Durg reported two new cases each.

With 29,119 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,29,05,769.

