Updated September 25th, 2021 at 22:24 IST

Chhattisgarh records 27 COVID-19 cases, one death

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 10,05,229 on Saturday with addition of 27 cases, while the death toll reached 13,564 with one more fatality, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased to 9,91,371 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation during the day.

The state now has 294 active cases.

Bilaspur district recorded four new cases while Korba, Sukma and Dantewada districts reported three cases each and Raigarh and Jashpur districts two cases each. A case each was reported in Raipur and seven other districts.

No new case was reported in 13 districts.

With 27,302 samples being examined during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,29,88,050.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,229, New cases 27, Death toll 13,564, Recovered 9,91,371, Active cases 294, Total tests 1,29,88,050. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 22:24 IST

