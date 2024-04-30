Updated December 11th, 2021 at 22:41 IST
Chhattisgarh records 40 COVID-19 cases, no death
- India
- 1 min read
Raipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 40 new coronavirus infections on Saturday which raised the state's caseload to 10,07,187, a health official said.
No fatality due to the pandemic was reported during the day.
The number of recoveries rose to 9,93,219 after nine people were discharged from hospitals while 25 others completed their home isolation.
The number of active cases stood at 374.
The death toll remained unchanged at 13,594.
Raigarh district recorded 19 new coronavirus cases while Durg recorded five and Bilaspur four cases, among other districts.
No new cases were reported in 18 districts including Raipur.
With 21,602 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,45,23,807.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,187, New cases 40, Death toll 13,594, Total recovered 9,93,219, Active cases 374, Total tests 1,45,23,807. PTI COR KRK KRK
Published December 11th, 2021 at 22:41 IST