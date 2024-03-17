×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Chhattisgarh: Security Team Guns Down Naxalite in Kanker Forest During Search Operation

Reported by: Digital Desk
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Kanker: The security forces on Saturday gunned down a notorious Naxalite in an encounter, which broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The incident occurred during a gun battle that occurred in the forest area near Chilparas village under the Koyelibeda police station area. As per the information, the gun battle broke out between the Naxalites and a joint team of the security personnel, while the team was out on an anti-naxalite operation in the forest area.

Superintendent of Police (Kanker), Indira Kalyan Elesela confirmed the incident.

Gun battle broke out between the Naxalites and the joint team of the DRG and the BSF in Kanker forest

The search operation was carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) in the forest area of Kanker.

After the guns fell silent, the body of a Naxalite, along with a weapon and explosive materials, were recovered from the spot, the official said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, and a search operation is underway in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have established the identity of two Naxalites killed in an encounter with the police in Bijapur district on Friday, another officer said.

The deceased Naxalites Suresh Muhanda (30) and Sannu Muhanda (20) were residents of Hingmeta village where the gunfight occurred, he said.

Suresh worked with the Indravati area committee of Maoists for 10 years and was active as a militia commander, while Sannu had joined the outlawed outfit five years ago and was a militia member, the official said.
 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

