×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 7th, 2022 at 21:40 IST

Chhattisgarh sees 10 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 74

Chhattisgarh sees 10 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 74

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Raipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,524, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The 10 cases include three in Bastar, two each in Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg at a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, he added.

Advertisement

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,416 after 12 persons completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 74, the official said.

With 3,158 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,58,288, he added.

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,524, new cases 10, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,416, active cases 74, today tests 3,158, total tests 1,77,58,288. PTI COR BNM BNM

Advertisement

Published June 7th, 2022 at 21:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

ipl 2024 points table

Updated IPL Standings

11 minutes ago
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and US President Joe Biden

Israel vs Iran

25 minutes ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

Bengaluru Blast Probe

28 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main answer key out

28 minutes ago
Board Exam Result 2024

Haryana English Re-exam

37 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

43 minutes ago
Education News

CUET PG Result 2024 Today

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

7 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

8 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Draws ‘British-Era Analogy | The Debate

#RahulBritishEra

8 hours ago
Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully

Russia ICBM Missile

8 hours ago
S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

8 hours ago
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match

Pant's review

8 hours ago
Seema Misra

UK: Woman Rejects Apology

8 hours ago
Israel-Gaza War: Palestinian Dies After Israeli Settlers Attack in West Bank

Israel-Gaza conflict

8 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

8 hours ago
UFC 300 Full Fight Card

UFC 300 preview

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Masterminds

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Shocking: Post Chemotherapy, Woman Told She Was Misdiagnosed With Cancer

    World11 hours ago

  3. Woman In Congo Lived With A Rare Parasite In Her Eyes For 2 years

    World12 hours ago

  4. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News13 hours ago

  5. Pakistan PM's Controversial Remarks on Kashmiris and Palestinians

    World13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo