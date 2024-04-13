Updated June 7th, 2022 at 21:40 IST
Chhattisgarh sees 10 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 74
Raipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,524, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.
The 10 cases include three in Bastar, two each in Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg at a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, he added.
The number of recoveries reached 11,38,416 after 12 persons completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 74, the official said.
With 3,158 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,58,288, he added.
Published June 7th, 2022 at 21:40 IST
