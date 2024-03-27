Updated May 21st, 2022 at 22:04 IST
Chhattisgarh sees 3 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 36
Raipur, May 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,370, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.
The three cases, at a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent, comprised two in Bilaspur and one in Surguja, while there are no active cases in 16 districts currently, he said.
The recovery count increased by one to touch 11,38,300, leaving the state with 36 active cases, the official said.
With 2,617 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,12,130, he added.
Published May 21st, 2022 at 22:04 IST
