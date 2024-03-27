×

Updated May 21st, 2022 at 22:04 IST

Chhattisgarh sees 3 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 36

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Raipur, May 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,370, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The three cases, at a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent, comprised two in Bilaspur and one in Surguja, while there are no active cases in 16 districts currently, he said.

The recovery count increased by one to touch 11,38,300, leaving the state with 36 active cases, the official said.

With 2,617 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,12,130, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,370, new cases 3, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,300, active cases 36, today tests 2,617, total tests 1,77,12,130. PTI COR BNM BNM

Published May 21st, 2022 at 22:04 IST

