Raipur, Sep 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Chhattisgarh reached 10,04,902 after 38 cases were detected on Monday, though worst-hit Raipur did not report a single case during the day, an official said.

The statewide coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 13,558 as no new death was recorded in the last 24 hours, while the active tally stood at 376, he said.

The discharge of 18 patients from hospitals and 20 others completing home isolation took the recovery count to 9,90,968.

"Raipur's caseload was unchanged at 1,57,903, including 3,139 deaths. Bilaspur recorded six cases, the highest in the state, while Kanker and Balrampur saw five cases each. No new case was found in 14 of 28 districts," he said.

With 26,311 samples being examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,26,81,996, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,902, new cases 38, death toll 13,558, recovered 9,90,968, active cases 376, tests today 26,311, Total tests 1,26,81,996. PTI COR BNM RSY RSY