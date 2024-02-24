Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 07:12 IST

Chhattisgarh sees 38 COVID-19 cases; no addition to worst-hit Raipur's tally

Chhattisgarh sees 38 COVID-19 cases; no addition to worst-hit Raipur's tally

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Raipur, Sep 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Chhattisgarh reached 10,04,902 after 38 cases were detected on Monday, though worst-hit Raipur did not report a single case during the day, an official said.

The statewide coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 13,558 as no new death was recorded in the last 24 hours, while the active tally stood at 376, he said.

Advertisement

The discharge of 18 patients from hospitals and 20 others completing home isolation took the recovery count to 9,90,968.

"Raipur's caseload was unchanged at 1,57,903, including 3,139 deaths. Bilaspur recorded six cases, the highest in the state, while Kanker and Balrampur saw five cases each. No new case was found in 14 of 28 districts," he said.

Advertisement

With 26,311 samples being examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,26,81,996, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,902, new cases 38, death toll 13,558, recovered 9,90,968, active cases 376, tests today 26,311, Total tests 1,26,81,996. PTI COR BNM RSY RSY

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 07:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

9 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UFC Exclusive: Daniel Zellhuber is all spirited ahead of his fight

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  2. 24 Killed as Tractor-Trolley Falls into Pond in UP's Kasganj

    India News27 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Gavaskar TROLLS critics of Joe Root with cheeky question

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News28 minutes ago

  5. Class 6 Student Detained for Alleged Murder of Schoolmate

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo