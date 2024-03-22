Advertisement

Raipur, May 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,337, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The three cases, at a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent, were reported from Raipur, Bilaspur and Rajnandgaon, while 21 districts have no active coronavirus case currently, he said.

Advertisement

The recovery count increased by four to touch 11,38,284, leaving the state with 19 active cases, the official said.

With 1,663 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,93,616, he added.

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,337, new cases 3, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,284, active cases 19, today tests 1,663, total tests 1,76,93,616. PTI COR BNM BNM