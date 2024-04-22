Advertisement

Six Naxals surrendered on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as part of the police's 'Puna Narkom' campaign to get Maoist ultras back into the mainstream, an official said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma identified the six surrendered ultras as Kartam Kosa, Sodi Lakhma, Kawasi Deva, Kawasi Manga, Padam Somdu and Mandvi Ganga, all lower rungs functionaries in the outlawed movement.

"They have laid down arms citing disappointment with the Maoist ideology and also due to our campaign called Puna Narkom (which means new dawn in the local Gondi dialect). Ganga has cases under IPC and Arms Act provisions, while others have also taken part in incidents of violence," the SP informed.

As per the rehabilitation and surrender policy of the state government, necessary assistance will be provided to the surrendered Naxals, Sharma said.