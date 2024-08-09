Published 23:50 IST, August 9th 2024
Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals, Including Two With Rewards of Rs 8 Lakh Each, Surrender
Three Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 16 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three Naxals, including two with rewards of Rs 8 lakh each, surrender in Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI/file
