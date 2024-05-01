Advertisement

A 10-year-old girl was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Marwahi forest range in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Sunday, a forest official said.

The victim, identified as Chhoti, a native of Tendumadhi village, was attacked by the rogue elephant when she went to pick 'mahua' flowers with a group of around four children in the forest area near Rumga village in the morning, Marwahi Divisional Forest Officer Dinesh Patel said.

Some other children, who were also present with her in the forest, managed to run away when they saw the pachyderm, but the minor girl failed to escape in time, he said.

The elephant ran behind the girl and trampled her to death, the official said.

The forest officials rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident, he added.

The kin of the deceased have been given an initial relief amount of Rs 25,000, the official said, adding that the remaining compensation will be disbursed soon after the completion of the necessary process, he said.

The forest department had alerted the residents last night that a herd of around three elephants from Katghora forest division was roaming around in the surrounding villages, but the children ignored the warning and went to collect the flowers in the morning, he said.