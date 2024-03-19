×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 03:32 IST

Chickenpox Grips Kerala With Over 6000 cases: Here Are All The Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Chickenpox in Kerala: A total of 6744 cases and nine deaths have been reported in the last 75 days.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Chickenpox Grips Kerala With Over 6000 cases: Here Are All The Symptoms And Prevention Tips
Chickenpox Grips Kerala With Over 6000 cases: Here Are All The Symptoms And Prevention Tips | Image:X/@OloyedeSheriffB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kerala is experiencing a sudden surge in chickenpox cases. A total of 6744 cases and nine deaths have been reported in the last 75 days. Things were extremely serious in the previous year too with 26,000 identified cases. As per studies and researches the varicella-zoster virus is the root cause of Chickenpox. It is a highly contagious infectious disease and can be recognized by an itchy rash of small, red blisters. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and fatigue. Those with weakened immune systems or pregnant women may experience severe complications. 

Here's how the virus spreads

Respiratory droplets generated by coughs or sneezes are the primary medium of the varicella-zoster virus' spread. The fluid from chickenpox blisters also leads to the disease's rapid spread. It is an extremely contagious virus. The infected individuals are highly infectious from a day or two before the rash appears and the crusts to follow. Eyes, nose, or mouth, these are the three spots in the human body form where the virus enters. The risk of being infected by the varicella-zoster virus or chickenpox runs high in  crowded environments. Lack of vaccination or immunity is also a key factor in sustaining the infection.

Chickenpox and its symptoms

Almost 10 to 21 days after the exposure to the virus, the infected person shows symptoms of having this highly contagious disease.  Fever, headache, fatigue, and loss of appetite are the few signs of having chickenpox. Rashes which start off as small, red spots end up converting into fluid filled blisters. At times, the blisters can cover the entire body and generate intense itchy feeling. After lasting for about 5 to 10 days, the rashes go through the process of blistering, crusting, and scabbing, before they heal completely. Additional symptoms of chickenpox also include sore throat, abdominal pain, and muscle aches.

Measures to prevent chickenpox

Vaccination provides effective immunity against the virus if taken according the e recommended schedule, typically starting at age 12-15 months. Adding to this, there is also a booster dose given at 4-6 years. One should also refrain from being in a close proximity with the infected person and can reduce the risk of transmission

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 03:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian Air Force Set to Get 1st LCA Mark 1A Fighter Jet Soon

Light Combat Aircraft

23 minutes ago
Chickenpox Grips Kerala With Over 6000 cases: Here Are All The Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Chickenpox in Kerala

41 minutes ago
ISRO Announces Internship and Student Project Trainee Schemes: Here’s How to Apply

ISRO Internship

an hour ago
Obama and Sunak's meeting in spotlight amid Kate Middleton's absence

Obama to Rishi Sunak

2 hours ago
Indian Student Abhijeeth Paruchuru found killed in US forest

Indian Killed in US

2 hours ago
Gunshot shot dead

Teacher Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Elon Musk’s Starship Captures Breathtaking Images of Earth | In Pictures

Starship Elon Musk

2 hours ago
Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan

2 hours ago
Canada's housing focus

Canada housing focus

3 hours ago
PSL 2024 final

PSL 2024 Final Highlights

3 hours ago
Deutsche Bank fined

Deutsche Bank fined

3 hours ago
Rape Case

Tarot Card Reader Raped

3 hours ago
Telegram

Telegram secures funds

3 hours ago
Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh

IOA dissolves committee

3 hours ago
Raj

India News LIVE:

3 hours ago
Top mutual funds

Top high-risk mutual fund

3 hours ago
Cash Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka's Mandya

1 Crore Cash Seized

3 hours ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold vs Silver

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News10 hours ago

  2. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt to Provide Water to 110 Villages

    India News11 hours ago

  5. When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo