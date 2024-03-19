Advertisement

Kerala is experiencing a sudden surge in chickenpox cases. A total of 6744 cases and nine deaths have been reported in the last 75 days. Things were extremely serious in the previous year too with 26,000 identified cases. As per studies and researches the varicella-zoster virus is the root cause of Chickenpox. It is a highly contagious infectious disease and can be recognized by an itchy rash of small, red blisters. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and fatigue. Those with weakened immune systems or pregnant women may experience severe complications.

Here's how the virus spreads

Respiratory droplets generated by coughs or sneezes are the primary medium of the varicella-zoster virus' spread. The fluid from chickenpox blisters also leads to the disease's rapid spread. It is an extremely contagious virus. The infected individuals are highly infectious from a day or two before the rash appears and the crusts to follow. Eyes, nose, or mouth, these are the three spots in the human body form where the virus enters. The risk of being infected by the varicella-zoster virus or chickenpox runs high in crowded environments. Lack of vaccination or immunity is also a key factor in sustaining the infection.

Chickenpox and its symptoms

Almost 10 to 21 days after the exposure to the virus, the infected person shows symptoms of having this highly contagious disease. Fever, headache, fatigue, and loss of appetite are the few signs of having chickenpox. Rashes which start off as small, red spots end up converting into fluid filled blisters. At times, the blisters can cover the entire body and generate intense itchy feeling. After lasting for about 5 to 10 days, the rashes go through the process of blistering, crusting, and scabbing, before they heal completely. Additional symptoms of chickenpox also include sore throat, abdominal pain, and muscle aches.

Measures to prevent chickenpox

Vaccination provides effective immunity against the virus if taken according the e recommended schedule, typically starting at age 12-15 months. Adding to this, there is also a booster dose given at 4-6 years. One should also refrain from being in a close proximity with the infected person and can reduce the risk of transmission