New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been accorded Z-category VIP security cover ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Tuesday, April 9. Sources claimed that the Union Government has increased Rajiv Kumar's security due to "international threats".

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources said.

Rajiv Kumar has been accorded security cover of armed commandos who will accompany the Chief Election Commissioner during his travels across the country in the election season.

International Threat to CEC?

Sources said that there is international threat to the Chief Election Commissioner and hence he has been accorded Z-category VIP security cover.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies had recommended a strong cover for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar.

The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

Who is Rajiv Kumar?

Rajiv Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch and was appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body- Election Commission of India, on September 1, 2020. Later, on May 15, 2022, Rajiv Kumar took charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India.

